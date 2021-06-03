Hyper Finance Price Down 5.9% Over Last 7 Days (HYFI)

Hyper Finance (CURRENCY:HYFI) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. During the last week, Hyper Finance has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar. One Hyper Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0815 or 0.00000211 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hyper Finance has a total market cap of $2.58 million and $6,658.00 worth of Hyper Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002584 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00070379 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.32 or 0.00336462 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.48 or 0.00228430 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $457.84 or 0.01182081 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003639 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,761.43 or 1.00075888 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00034072 BTC.

Hyper Finance Profile

Hyper Finance’s total supply is 200,371,432 coins and its circulating supply is 31,658,686 coins. Hyper Finance’s official Twitter account is @hyper_finance

Hyper Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyper Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyper Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hyper Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

