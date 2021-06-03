IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Given a $4.00 Price Target at Raymond James

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) has been assigned a $4.00 price objective by analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.44% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on IAG. Zacks Investment Research lowered IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered IAMGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded IAMGOLD from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. IAMGOLD has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.82.

NYSE IAG opened at $3.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.33. IAMGOLD has a one year low of $2.86 and a one year high of $5.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The mining company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $297.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IAMGOLD will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in IAMGOLD by 3.7% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 92,465 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in IAMGOLD in the fourth quarter worth $12,845,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in IAMGOLD by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 160,452 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 5,021 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in IAMGOLD by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,075,200 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,947,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in IAMGOLD by 2.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 343,677 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 7,896 shares during the last quarter. 46.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

