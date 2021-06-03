iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.45

iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.45 and traded as low as $1.42. iBio shares last traded at $1.48, with a volume of 3,835,149 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded iBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 17.60 and a current ratio of 17.67. The stock has a market cap of $306.08 million, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of -6.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.45.

iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. iBio had a negative return on equity of 30.81% and a negative net margin of 895.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that iBio, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBIO. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iBio by 112.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,575,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,154,000 after acquiring an additional 6,126,946 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of iBio by 123.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,954,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after buying an additional 1,079,972 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iBio during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,075,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iBio by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,350,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,159,000 after buying an additional 879,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iBio by 632.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 498,147 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 430,100 shares in the last quarter. 20.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO)

iBio, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides contract development and manufacturing services to collaborators and third-party customers in the United States. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-100 that is being advanced for investigational new drug development for the treatment of systemic scleroderma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and related conditions.

