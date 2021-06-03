Icanic Brands Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICNAF) Short Interest Up 33.8% in May

Icanic Brands Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICNAF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a growth of 33.8% from the April 29th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 509,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Icanic Brands stock opened at $0.28 on Thursday. Icanic Brands has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.31.

About Icanic Brands

Icanic Brands Company Inc operates as a cannabis branded products manufacturer in California and Nevada. It offers X-Sprays, a brand of life enhancement products administered through an oral spray delivery system. The company markets and sells cannabinoid and cannabis-infused sprays, and non-cannabis infused sprays, as well as infused pre-rolls.

