Idle (IDLE) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $192,198.00

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. One Idle coin can currently be bought for $7.82 or 0.00020193 BTC on major exchanges. Idle has a total market cap of $14.22 million and $192,198.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Idle has traded down 21.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002584 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.77 or 0.00069150 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $127.02 or 0.00328078 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 28% against the dollar and now trades at $90.94 or 0.00234892 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $459.97 or 0.01188051 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003614 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,688.75 or 0.99927969 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00033633 BTC.

Idle Coin Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,819,182 coins. Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com . Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance . The official website for Idle is idle.finance

Buying and Selling Idle

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Idle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

