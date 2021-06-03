IDT (NYSE:IDT) Hits New 52-Week High at $30.31

IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.31 and last traded at $30.04, with a volume of 647 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.86.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of IDT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $758.63 million, a PE ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.59.

IDT (NYSE:IDT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $339.77 million for the quarter. IDT had a return on equity of 52.07% and a net margin of 3.19%.

In related news, EVP Joyce J. Mason sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $47,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric F. Cosentino sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $51,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,519 shares of company stock worth $142,712 over the last ninety days. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of IDT during the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in IDT in the fourth quarter worth about $853,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in IDT during the fourth quarter valued at $174,000. Fosun International Ltd purchased a new stake in IDT during the 4th quarter valued at about $317,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of IDT by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,433,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,720,000 after acquiring an additional 162,357 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.63% of the company’s stock.

IDT Company Profile (NYSE:IDT)

IDT Corporation operates in the communications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Telecom & Payment Services, and net2phone. The Telecom & Payment Services Services segment offers national retail solutions, such as point of sale network; mobile top-up; and carrier services, as well as an international money remittance service and international long-distance calling service under the BOSS Revolution brand name.

