Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Price Target Lowered to $17.00 at SVB Leerink

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) had its price objective trimmed by SVB Leerink from $38.00 to $17.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lowered Immunovant from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim cut shares of Immunovant from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Immunovant from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $28.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Immunovant from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.79.

Shares of NASDAQ IMVT opened at $9.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $971.87 million, a PE ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 0.83. Immunovant has a 52 week low of $9.22 and a 52 week high of $53.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.46.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts predict that Immunovant will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Immunovant by 109.3% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 46,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 24,458 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL increased its stake in shares of Immunovant by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,144,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,350,000 after acquiring an additional 629,646 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 429,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,897,000 after acquiring an additional 8,778 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immunovant in the first quarter worth approximately $6,897,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Immunovant in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,491,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.08% of the company’s stock.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

