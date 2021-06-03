Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Price Target Lowered to $19.00 at HC Wainwright

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IMVT. Stifel Nicolaus cut Immunovant from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James cut Immunovant from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Immunovant from $52.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Guggenheim cut Immunovant from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Immunovant from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Immunovant has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.79.

Shares of IMVT opened at $9.92 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.46. The stock has a market cap of $971.87 million, a PE ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 0.83. Immunovant has a 1-year low of $9.22 and a 1-year high of $53.75.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. Analysts expect that Immunovant will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMVT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Immunovant by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,799,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,694,000 after buying an additional 1,270,446 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Immunovant in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,596,000. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Immunovant in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,040,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Immunovant by 880.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 752,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,072,000 after purchasing an additional 675,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BVF Inc. IL lifted its holdings in Immunovant by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,144,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,350,000 after purchasing an additional 629,646 shares during the last quarter. 41.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immunovant Company Profile

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

