Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) was downgraded by Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

IMVT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim lowered Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Immunovant from $52.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Immunovant from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Immunovant from $33.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.79.

Shares of IMVT stock opened at $9.92 on Tuesday. Immunovant has a 12-month low of $9.22 and a 12-month high of $53.75. The company has a market cap of $971.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.46.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Immunovant will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immunovant in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Immunovant in the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immunovant in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, HN Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Immunovant in the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Institutional investors own 41.08% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant Company Profile

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

