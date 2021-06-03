Impax Asset Management Group (LON:IPX) Hits New 1-Year High at $1,152.69

Impax Asset Management Group plc (LON:IPX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,152.69 ($15.06) and last traded at GBX 1,150.01 ($15.02), with a volume of 13949 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,116 ($14.58).

IPX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Impax Asset Management Group from GBX 1,250 ($16.33) to GBX 1,310 ($17.12) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,180 ($15.42) target price on shares of Impax Asset Management Group in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,180 ($15.42) target price on shares of Impax Asset Management Group in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.06. The firm has a market cap of £1.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 952.14.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.60 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.33%. Impax Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.35%.

In other news, insider Ian Simm sold 1,500 shares of Impax Asset Management Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 852 ($11.13), for a total transaction of £12,780 ($16,697.15).

Impax Asset Management Group Company Profile (LON:IPX)

Impax Asset Management Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, it provides investment services to funds specializing in the environmental markets sector, with a focus on alternative energy, water, and waste sectors, primarily in the United Kingdom. It manages a range of funds and segregated accounts on behalf of institutional and private investors.

