Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $23.29. Imperial Brands shares last traded at $23.25, with a volume of 93,398 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Imperial Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Imperial Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Get Imperial Brands alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. Imperial Brands’s payout ratio is presently 35.80%.

About Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY)

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, as well as oral nicotine and heated tobacco products.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.