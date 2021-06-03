IndexIQ Advisors LLC Acquires 177 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 13.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,493 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KSU. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 152,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,684,000 after acquiring an additional 12,805 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 52,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,764,000 after buying an additional 24,271 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after buying an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on KSU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $265.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $231.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.07.

Shares of Kansas City Southern stock opened at $299.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $27.24 billion, a PE ratio of 45.05 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $284.82. Kansas City Southern has a 1 year low of $140.01 and a 1 year high of $315.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $706.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.07 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 23.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is 31.03%.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

