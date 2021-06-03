IndexIQ Advisors LLC Buys 356 Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) by 35.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 37.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Consolidated stock opened at $417.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $320.19. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $220.00 and a fifty-two week high of $421.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $6.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $4.37. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 43.83%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

