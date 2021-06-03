IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $334,000 Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RSG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,205,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,752,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $457,693,000 after acquiring an additional 583,293 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,036,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $196,081,000 after acquiring an additional 494,819 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Republic Services by 28.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,059,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,610,000 after buying an additional 452,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Republic Services by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,001,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,454,000 after buying an additional 317,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Hughes sold 6,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $754,448.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,288.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 10,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $99.44 per share, with a total value of $999,869.20. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 108,812,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,322,358.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,782 shares of company stock valued at $2,326,129 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $108.96 on Thursday. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.22 and a twelve month high of $113.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.03. The company has a market capitalization of $34.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.16, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. Republic Services had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.75%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RSG. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $103.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

