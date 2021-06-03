IndexIQ Advisors LLC Invests $388,000 in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Replimune Group by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after acquiring an additional 24,661 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Replimune Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,650,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Replimune Group by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 165,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,296,000 after acquiring an additional 29,272 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Replimune Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Replimune Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,681,000. Institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Colin Love sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $918,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 898,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,521,330.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

REPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Replimune Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Replimune Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Replimune Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.78.

REPL opened at $36.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.71 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a current ratio of 33.25, a quick ratio of 33.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.50 and a 12 month high of $54.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.63.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41). On average, research analysts forecast that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immune-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

