IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 334 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in ONEOK during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in ONEOK by 80.8% during the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 63.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on ONEOK from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised ONEOK from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on ONEOK from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Seaport Global Securities lowered ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.76.

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $54.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.15. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.28 and a fifty-two week high of $55.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.02.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.89%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 263.38%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

