IndexIQ Advisors LLC Takes Position in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 58,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 152.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV acquired a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 13,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 4,568 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 259.1% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 10,557 shares during the period. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Robert A. Miller purchased 10,000 shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.60 per share, with a total value of $56,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,310.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Quincy Allen sold 12,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total value of $75,274.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,669.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 411,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,353,095. 1.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE AIV opened at $7.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.57. Apartment Investment and Management has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $7.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.15. Apartment Investment and Management had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 17.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apartment Investment and Management will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.15 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Apartment Investment and Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.88.

Aimco is a Real Estate Investment Trust focused on property development, redevelopment, and various other value-creating investment strategies, targeting the U.S. multifamily market. Aimco is traded on the New York Stock Exchange as AIV. For more information about Aimco, please visit our website www.aimco.com.

