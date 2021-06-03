IndexIQ Advisors LLC Takes Position in Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Seneca Foods as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SENEA. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods by 0.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 92,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,339,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Seneca Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods by 3.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 426,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SENEA opened at $47.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Seneca Foods Co. has a 12 month low of $30.17 and a 12 month high of $62.37.

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. The company offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, READ, Green Valley, Paradise, Seneca Farms, and CherryMan.

