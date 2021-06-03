Ink Protocol (XNK) Price Reaches $0.0024

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 3rd. One Ink Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ink Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.03 million and approximately $415.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ink Protocol has traded down 17.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.37 or 0.00082479 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004664 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00024641 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002549 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.55 or 0.01017970 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002553 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.23 or 0.00054089 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,677.70 or 0.09369943 BTC.

About Ink Protocol

Ink Protocol (XNK) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 23rd, 2018. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 427,113,382 coins. Ink Protocol’s official website is paywithink.com . Ink Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Developed by Listia, Ink Protocol is a P2P (Peer to Peer) marketplace. It is a platform that allows the participants to buy or sell goods between them (similar to e-bay or Amazon) using a cryptocurrency as a medium for payment. Ink Protocol has developed a reputation mechanism in orders to rate the sellers. In addition, a mobile app is available for the users' devices. The Ink Protocol token (XNK) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token and it is the exclusive medium of payment when buying goods on the platform. “

