Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$25.00.

INE has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$28.00 to C$23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$28.00 price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$29.00 to C$24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, CSFB lowered their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

INE traded down C$0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$20.46. The stock had a trading volume of 45,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,485. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.57 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$21.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 562.04, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.40. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 1 year low of C$18.18 and a 1 year high of C$32.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -62.88%.

In other news, Director Daniel Lafrance purchased 2,000 shares of Innergex Renewable Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$18.73 per share, with a total value of C$37,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at C$693,010.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

