Innovative Portfolios LLC Buys New Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Innovative Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 741 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000. S&P Global comprises approximately 0.0% of Innovative Portfolios LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,916,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $120,000. 89.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPGI traded down $1.80 on Thursday, reaching $378.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597,528. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $303.50 and a 12-month high of $398.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $376.03. The company has a market cap of $91.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.97.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a return on equity of 490.35% and a net margin of 32.01%. Analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.35%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $412.85.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total transaction of $2,653,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,467,193.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

