Innovative Portfolios LLC Buys Shares of 1,617 Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Innovative Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BR. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Associated Banc Corp purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock traded down $1.78 on Thursday, reaching $156.73. 321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,781. The company’s fifty day moving average is $158.86. The firm has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a PE ratio of 35.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.20 and a twelve month high of $167.54.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 45.73%.

BR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.17.

In related news, VP Laura Matlin sold 1,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total value of $219,108.45. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,007,514.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

