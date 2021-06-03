Innovative Portfolios LLC Invests $294,000 in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Innovative Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000. Caterpillar accounts for about 0.0% of Innovative Portfolios LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,041,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,373,788,000 after buying an additional 6,803,900 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $878,514,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,019,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,095,721,000 after buying an additional 1,788,783 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,444,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $627,039,000 after buying an additional 665,237 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,867,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $885,977,000 after buying an additional 519,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $237.86 per share, with a total value of $99,901.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,695.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total value of $17,738,374.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,560,889.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,062 shares of company stock worth $31,884,447. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.62.

Shares of CAT traded down $2.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $241.23. 14,426 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,163,730. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.01 and a 1-year high of $245.78. The company has a market capitalization of $132.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.95, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.51.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 26.63%. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.80%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

