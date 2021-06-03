Innovative Portfolios LLC Takes Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Innovative Portfolios LLC bought a new position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,818 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000. Oracle accounts for about 0.0% of Innovative Portfolios LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DeDora Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 1.5% in the first quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 9,174 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its stake in Oracle by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 6,301 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Oracle by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,249 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in Oracle by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,323 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,948 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. 45.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $112,042,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,140,132,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,244,792,210.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,013,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total value of $67,283,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,778,592 shares in the company, valued at $118,134,080.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,833,000 shares of company stock worth $727,623,560 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

ORCL traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $80.12. The stock had a trading volume of 51,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,297,014. The company has a market cap of $231.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.58. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $50.91 and a 52 week high of $80.93.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 116.15% and a net margin of 32.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.99%.

ORCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Cowen increased their target price on Oracle from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.84.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

