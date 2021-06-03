Insider Buying: First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Director Acquires 29,765 Shares of Stock

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Director Murray Hamilton Edwards purchased 29,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.85 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,550.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 160,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,169,154.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

FFIN opened at $50.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 32.36 and a beta of 0.90. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.71 and a 1 year high of $51.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.54.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $127.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.18 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 43.24%. Equities analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.62%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FFIN shares. Truist lifted their price target on First Financial Bankshares from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the first quarter worth about $395,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 13.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 506,896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,687,000 after buying an additional 61,776 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 152.2% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 16,674 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the first quarter worth about $1,818,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the first quarter worth about $2,337,000. 52.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

