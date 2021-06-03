Insider Selling: Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN) Director Sells 4,911 Shares of Stock

Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN) Director Geoffrey Matus sold 4,911 shares of Tricon Residential stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total value of C$63,843.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 325,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,235,179.

Geoffrey Matus also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tricon Residential alerts:

On Tuesday, April 27th, Geoffrey Matus sold 789 shares of Tricon Residential stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total value of C$10,257.00.

On Monday, May 31st, Geoffrey Matus sold 135,508 shares of Tricon Residential stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total value of C$1,761,604.00.

Tricon Residential stock opened at C$12.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26. Tricon Residential Inc. has a 1 year low of C$8.42 and a 1 year high of C$13.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$13.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.79, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$124.71 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tricon Residential Inc. will post 1.0400001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.91%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TCN shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Tricon Residential from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. CIBC lifted their price target on Tricon Residential from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Tricon Residential to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$14.50 price objective (up from C$13.50) on shares of Tricon Residential in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.19.

Tricon Residential Company Profile

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

Further Reading: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.