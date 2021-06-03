Insider Selling: Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) Director Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) Director Prabhu Kruthyvemti Rao sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.01, for a total transaction of C$501,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 984,500 shares in the company, valued at C$4,932,345.

CVE XBC opened at C$9.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.38. Xebec Adsorption Inc. has a 52 week low of C$1.74 and a 52 week high of C$10.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -203.67.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XBC. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$6.50 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$6.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Cormark set a C$5.20 target price on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$5.60 target price on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, TD Securities cut Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from a “buy” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$10.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$6.04.

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.

