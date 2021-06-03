Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,435 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.29% of Insperity worth $9,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSP. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Insperity by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,155,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,538,000 after buying an additional 775,657 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Insperity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,658,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Insperity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,525,000. Aryeh Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Insperity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,176,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insperity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,083,000. 87.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 5,208 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $487,729.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,586,706.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 2,500 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,563,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,227 shares of company stock valued at $5,030,537 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NSP shares. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Insperity from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of NSP opened at $88.78 on Thursday. Insperity, Inc. has a one year low of $52.13 and a one year high of $95.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 271.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a boost from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Insperity’s payout ratio is 45.20%.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

