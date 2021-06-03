Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) Price Target Raised to C$19.45 at Royal Bank of Canada

Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$18.00 to C$19.45 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on IPPLF. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Inter Pipeline from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Inter Pipeline from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. National Bank Financial reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a hold rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.45.

Get Inter Pipeline alerts:

IPPLF opened at $16.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.55. Inter Pipeline has a 12-month low of $8.14 and a 12-month high of $16.96.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.3951 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is a boost from Inter Pipeline’s previous dividend of $0.38.

Inter Pipeline Company Profile

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids (NGL) processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; NGL Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity; and related blending and handling services.

Featured Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.