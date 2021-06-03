InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) Sets New 52-Week High at $83.20

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $83.20 and last traded at $81.38, with a volume of 1066 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.78.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price objective on InterDigital from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. InterDigital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 50.89, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.11.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.19. InterDigital had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $82.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.97 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that InterDigital, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.22%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDCC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in InterDigital by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,019,153 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $64,746,000 after buying an additional 85,392 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in InterDigital by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 787,292 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $47,773,000 after buying an additional 67,254 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN purchased a new stake in InterDigital during the 1st quarter valued at $42,383,000. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its stake in InterDigital by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 588,736 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,355,000 after buying an additional 80,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of InterDigital by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 556,335 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $35,299,000 after purchasing an additional 38,175 shares in the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InterDigital Company Profile (NASDAQ:IDCC)

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

