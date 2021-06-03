International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Holdings Increased by Landmark Financial Advisors LLC

Landmark Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,936 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 852.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the first quarter worth about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

IBM stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $144.75. The company had a trading volume of 58,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,124,629. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $140.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.24. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $105.92 and a 1 year high of $148.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 7.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 75.66%.

IBM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

