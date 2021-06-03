Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th.
IHIT opened at $9.61 on Thursday. Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a 12-month low of $7.25 and a 12-month high of $9.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.41.
About Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund
