Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th.

IHIT opened at $9.61 on Thursday. Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a 12-month low of $7.25 and a 12-month high of $9.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.41.

Get Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund alerts:

About Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It also invests in real estate debt securities including commercial mortgage-backed securities. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up approach to create its portfolio.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.