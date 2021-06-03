Invesco Municipal Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:VKQ)

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0535 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th.

VKQ stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.74. The company had a trading volume of 160 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,976. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 1 year low of $11.68 and a 1 year high of $13.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.39.

About Invesco Municipal Trust

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

