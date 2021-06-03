Investment Management of Virginia LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 673 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 13 shares during the quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $3,233.99 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,437.13 and a 1 year high of $3,554.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.54, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3,269.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 56.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total value of $974,890.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,983.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684 over the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,168.98.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

