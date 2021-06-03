Investment Management of Virginia LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 673 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 13 shares during the quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.05% of the company’s stock.
AMZN stock opened at $3,233.99 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,437.13 and a 1 year high of $3,554.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.54, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3,269.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total value of $974,890.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,983.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684 over the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,168.98.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
