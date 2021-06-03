Investors Buy Large Volume of Clean Energy Fuels Call Options (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 122,185 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,160% compared to the typical volume of 9,697 call options.

In related news, major shareholder Marketing Services S.A. Total sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total transaction of $1,636,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Marketing Services S.A.S Total sold 32,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $258,879.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,357,638 shares of company stock valued at $11,823,305 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 78.2% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 10,044.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 119.8% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 26.9% during the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 4,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. 38.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CLNE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen initiated coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Clean Energy Fuels from $9.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut Clean Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

Shares of NASDAQ CLNE traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.22. 671,769 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,948,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.23. Clean Energy Fuels has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $19.79. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.56 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.47.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $77.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.26 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Clean Energy Fuels’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

