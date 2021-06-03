Investors Buy Large Volume of Envista Put Options (NYSE:NVST)

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 16,394 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 13,338% compared to the average volume of 122 put options.

NVST stock opened at $41.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.94. Envista has a 1-year low of $18.80 and a 1-year high of $46.52.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.23. Envista had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 5.00%. On average, analysts predict that Envista will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 114,148 shares of Envista stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total transaction of $4,656,096.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 597,232 shares in the company, valued at $24,361,093.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 24,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $995,888.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,138,551.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 307,679 shares of company stock worth $13,030,866. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Envista during the fourth quarter worth about $67,374,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Envista during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Envista by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 345,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,076,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Envista during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Envista during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,312,000.

NVST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Envista from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Envista from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Envista from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Envista currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

