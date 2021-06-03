Investors Purchase High Volume of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust Call Options (NYSE:PEI)

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 26,350 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,531% compared to the typical volume of 1,616 call options.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 269.1% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 48,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 35,587 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 660,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 103,900 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 33,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 10,349 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,909,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after buying an additional 570,640 shares during the period. 10.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of NYSE PEI opened at $3.00 on Thursday. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $3.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.93.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($2.78). Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative net margin of 114.33% and a negative return on equity of 132.50%. Research analysts anticipate that Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.