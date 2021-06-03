INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “INVO Bioscience is a medical device company, headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts, focused on creating simplified, lower cost treatment options for patients diagnosed with infertility. It engages in the development and manufacture of its lead product, INVOcell, a novel medical device used in infertility treatment that enables egg fertilization and early embryo development in the woman’s vaginal cavity. The company was founded by Claude Ranoux, MD, a noted expert in the field of reproductive health, infertility and embryology. INVO Bioscience focuses on selling its product to IVF centers and physicians through distributors, as well as directly to physicians in Europe, Canada, Latin America, and the Middle East. “

NASDAQ:INVO opened at $4.18 on Thursday. INVO Bioscience has a 1 year low of $2.08 and a 1 year high of $12.30. The firm has a market cap of $43.68 million, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of -1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.16.

INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.08). INVO Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 974.33% and a negative net margin of 639.14%. On average, research analysts expect that INVO Bioscience will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.08 per share, for a total transaction of $61,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought 68,822 shares of company stock valued at $272,856 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in INVO Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,881,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of INVO Bioscience during the 1st quarter valued at $352,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of INVO Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of INVO Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of INVO Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. 13.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

