IODM Limited (ASX:IOD) Insider Anthony Smith Acquires 75,072 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Jun 3rd, 2021

IODM Limited (ASX:IOD) insider Anthony Smith acquired 75,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.14 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of A$10,510.08 ($7,507.20).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

About IODM

IODM Limited provides cloud based software services in Australia. The company develops an automated debtor management solution that provides accounts receivable monitoring and collection management tool through a central cloud based platform for businesses. IODM Limited was founded in 2008 and is based in South Melbourne, Australia.

