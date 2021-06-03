IOST Trading Up 3.3% This Week (IOST)

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. In the last week, IOST has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. IOST has a total market capitalization of $577.51 million and approximately $233.62 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IOST coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0351 or 0.00000090 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.34 or 0.00083125 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004668 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.53 or 0.00101625 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00024211 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002572 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $395.46 or 0.01016618 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002575 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.59 or 0.00052930 BTC.

About IOST

IOST (IOST) is a (PoB) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 16,454,275,775 coins. IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken . IOST’s official website is iost.io . The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. “

IOST Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

