IoTeX Reaches 1-Day Volume of $13.49 Million (IOTX)

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 3rd. During the last seven days, IoTeX has traded 12.2% lower against the dollar. IoTeX has a total market capitalization of $269.99 million and approximately $13.49 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IoTeX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0283 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.26 or 0.00082436 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00004723 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.02 or 0.00102254 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00024406 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002556 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $399.24 or 0.01020093 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002561 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00054121 BTC.

IoTeX Profile

IoTeX (IOTX) is a Roll-DPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,626,124,332 coins and its circulating supply is 9,540,779,324 coins. IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . IoTeX’s official message board is medium.com/@iotex . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

IoTeX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

