IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Major Shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip Sells 12,500 Shares

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 12,500 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.04, for a total value of $2,625,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,948,122 shares in the company, valued at $1,459,383,544.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fibre Devices Ltd Ip also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 1st, Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 4,074 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total value of $855,784.44.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 3,382 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.05, for a total value of $710,389.10.

On Thursday, May 20th, Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 12,500 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.06, for a total value of $2,513,250.00.

On Friday, May 7th, Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 9,943 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total value of $1,989,097.15.

NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $207.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.54, a current ratio of 10.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12-month low of $149.51 and a 12-month high of $262.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $211.58. The firm has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.38 and a beta of 1.37.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $345.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in IPG Photonics by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 256,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,028,000 after acquiring an additional 82,917 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in IPG Photonics by 369.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 56,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,875,000 after acquiring an additional 44,297 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in IPG Photonics by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,131 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in IPG Photonics during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in IPG Photonics by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 49,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,382,000 after acquiring an additional 8,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on IPGP shares. Benchmark upgraded IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on IPG Photonics from $177.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. DA Davidson decreased their target price on IPG Photonics from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.77.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

