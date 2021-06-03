iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) Shares Sold by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management lowered its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 21.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,446,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 32,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after buying an additional 13,725 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 246,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,471,000 after buying an additional 40,336 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 462,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,085,000 after acquiring an additional 42,708 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $654,000.

CMF opened at $62.49 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.42. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $61.69 and a 52-week high of $63.20.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

