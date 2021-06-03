iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas reduced its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HDV. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at about $387,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $859,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $98.76. 8,013 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,395. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.81. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $76.23 and a one year high of $100.48.

