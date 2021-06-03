iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Acquired by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 61.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,290 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $116.94 on Thursday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $114.08 and a fifty-two week high of $117.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.61.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

