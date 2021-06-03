iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Position Trimmed by AllSquare Wealth Management LLC

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 80.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 67,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $895,000. Bull Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 37,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 42,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 3,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,005,000.

Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.76. 33,910 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,126,326. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $34.03 and a 52 week high of $39.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.57.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

