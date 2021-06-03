iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Harborview Advisors LLC

Harborview Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,382 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Harborview Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Harborview Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.9% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $0.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $68.11. The stock had a trading volume of 130,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,304,021. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.01 and a fifty-two week high of $70.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.10.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

