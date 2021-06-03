Itiquira Acquisition (NASDAQ:ITQ) Trading 0.2% Higher

Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ITQ) shares were up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.65 and last traded at $9.65. Approximately 9,371 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 7,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.63.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Itiquira Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $483,000. HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in shares of Itiquira Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $681,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Itiquira Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,329,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in Itiquira Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,402,000. 24.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Itiquira Acquisition (NASDAQ:ITQ)

Itiquira Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Itiquira Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itiquira Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.