Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) PT Raised to $129.00 at Barclays

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Barclays from $117.00 to $129.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.23% from the company’s previous close.
JACK has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Jack in the Box from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Cowen raised their price objective on Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.94.
Jack in the Box stock opened at $113.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.81. Jack in the Box has a 52 week low of $67.33 and a 52 week high of $124.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.81.
In related news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,319 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.74, for a total transaction of $152,661.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,808 shares in the company, valued at $7,732,357.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Jack in the Box by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,806,744 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $308,124,000 after purchasing an additional 42,366 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Jack in the Box by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,116,978 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,654,000 after purchasing an additional 128,358 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Jack in the Box by 5.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 999,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $109,753,000 after purchasing an additional 49,072 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Jack in the Box by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 745,582 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $69,190,000 after purchasing an additional 41,110 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in Jack in the Box by 177.4% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 597,994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,648,000 after purchasing an additional 382,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.46% of the company’s stock.
Jack in the Box Company Profile
Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
