Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) PT Raised to $129.00 at Barclays

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Barclays from $117.00 to $129.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.23% from the company’s previous close.

JACK has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Jack in the Box from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Cowen raised their price objective on Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.94.

Jack in the Box stock opened at $113.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.81. Jack in the Box has a 52 week low of $67.33 and a 52 week high of $124.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.81.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $257.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.04 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 14.38%. Jack in the Box’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Jack in the Box will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,319 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.74, for a total transaction of $152,661.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,808 shares in the company, valued at $7,732,357.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Jack in the Box by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,806,744 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $308,124,000 after purchasing an additional 42,366 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Jack in the Box by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,116,978 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,654,000 after purchasing an additional 128,358 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Jack in the Box by 5.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 999,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $109,753,000 after purchasing an additional 49,072 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Jack in the Box by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 745,582 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $69,190,000 after purchasing an additional 41,110 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in Jack in the Box by 177.4% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 597,994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,648,000 after purchasing an additional 382,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

