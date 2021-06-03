JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) vs. Millennium Prime (OTCMKTS:MLMN) Critical Comparison

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) and Millennium Prime (OTCMKTS:MLMN) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for JAKKS Pacific and Millennium Prime, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JAKKS Pacific 0 1 0 0 2.00 Millennium Prime 0 0 0 0 N/A

JAKKS Pacific currently has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential downside of 28.13%. Given JAKKS Pacific’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe JAKKS Pacific is more favorable than Millennium Prime.

Profitability

This table compares JAKKS Pacific and Millennium Prime’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JAKKS Pacific -5.12% -646.15% 1.92% Millennium Prime N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

JAKKS Pacific has a beta of 2.79, meaning that its share price is 179% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Millennium Prime has a beta of -0.3, meaning that its share price is 130% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.6% of JAKKS Pacific shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.8% of JAKKS Pacific shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.4% of Millennium Prime shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares JAKKS Pacific and Millennium Prime’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JAKKS Pacific $515.87 million 0.12 -$14.27 million ($1.72) -5.66 Millennium Prime N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Millennium Prime has lower revenue, but higher earnings than JAKKS Pacific.

Summary

JAKKS Pacific beats Millennium Prime on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JAKKS Pacific

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. develops, produces, and markets toys, consumables, and electronics and related products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Halloween. It offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products, inflatable environments, tents, and wagons. The company also provides role play, dress-up, pretend play, and novelty products for boys and girls based on brands and entertainment properties, as well as on its own proprietary brands; and indoor and outdoor kids' furniture, activity trays and tables, room dÃ©cor, kiddie pools, and seasonal and outdoor products. In addition, it offers Halloween and everyday costumes for various ages based on licensed and proprietary non-licensed brands, and related Halloween accessories; outdoor activity toys; and junior sports toys, including hyper-charged balls, sport sets, and toy hoops. The company sells its products through in-house sales staff and independent sales representatives to toy and mass-market retail chain stores, department stores, office supply stores, drug and grocery store chains, club stores, toy specialty stores, and wholesalers. JAKKS Pacific, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

About Millennium Prime

Millennium Prime, Inc. develops, acquires, and markets lifestyle brands and products for the Millennial marketplace. It focuses on marketing products in the areas of beverage, apparel, and general merchandise. Millennium Prime, Inc. was formerly known as Genio Group, Inc. The company was founded in 1969 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

